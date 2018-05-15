rabble blogs are the personal pages of some of Canada's most insightful progressive activists and commentators. All opinions belong to the writer; however, writers are expected to adhere to our guidelines. We welcome new bloggers -- contact us for details.

Labour delegation to observe presidential elections in Venezuela

Common Frontiers
May 15, 2018
Labour
View of Caracas. Photo: Casal Partiu/Flickr

Common Frontiers will lead a Canadian mission of labour and ecumenical organizations to Venezuela to participate in elections observation, and to build links with counterparts. The delegation will be in Venezuela from May 17 to 22 and will be composed of members of Unifor, the Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation, the Canadian Union of Postal Workers, The United Church, Common Frontiers and rabble.ca.

Common Frontiers has been working on issues of democracy and human rights in Latin America for over 22 years. In 2013, Common Frontiers led a delegation that undertook elections observation during the 2013 Honduran presidential elections. As part of our work around human and labour rights and democracy in the region, Common Frontiers will follow Venezuela’s presidential elections on May 20, 2018.

We have been following the crisis in Venezuela closely, and believe the situation is at a critical juncture. Peaceful and democratic presidential elections are key for future peace and stability in Venezuela but also for the region.

Since 2016, the Venezuelan opposition has been demanding the Maduro government hold presidential elections earlier than mandated. This year, the National Electoral Council (CNE) called for presidential elections to be held in April but government and electoral opposition agreed to push presidential elections back to May 20. During the peace negotiations in the Dominican Republic, the opposition and government parties agreed on electoral guarantees, including the presence of international observers to safeguard transparency and fairness.

For more information contact:
 
Raul Burbano Common Frontiers burbano[at]rogers.com 416 522 8615 

Photo: Casal Partiu/Flickr

Canada Hands Off Venezuela
Venezuela Election 2018 Live

Thank you for reading this story...

More people are reading rabble.ca than ever and unlike many news organizations, we have never put up a paywall – at rabble we’ve always believed in making our reporting and analysis free to all. But media isn’t free to produce. rabble’s total budget is likely less than what big corporate media spend on photocopying (we kid you not!) and we do not have any major foundation, sponsor or angel investor. Our only supporters are people and organizations -- like you. This is why we need your help.

If everyone who visits rabble and likes it chipped in a couple of dollars per month, our future would be much more secure and we could do much more: like the things our readers tell us they want to see more of: more staff reporters and more work to complete the upgrade of our website.

We’re asking if you could make a donation, right now, to set rabble on solid footing in 2017.

Make a donation.Become a monthly supporter.

Comments

We welcome your comments! rabble.ca embraces a pro-human rights, pro-feminist, anti-racist, queer-positive, anti-imperialist and pro-labour stance, and encourages discussions which develop progressive thought. Our full comment policy can be found here. Learn more about Disqus on rabble.ca and your privacy here. Please keep in mind:

Do

  • Tell the truth and avoid rumours.
  • Add context and background.
  • Report typos and logical fallacies.
  • Be respectful.
  • Respect copyright - link to articles.
  • Stay focused. Bring in-depth commentary to our discussion forum, babble.

Don't

  • Use oppressive/offensive language.
  • Libel or defame.
  • Bully or troll.
  • Post spam.
  • Engage trolls. Flag suspect activity instead.