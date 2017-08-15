Responding to Charlottesville: Some ways to help

Many of us are devastated by the news from Charlottesville. The Activist Toolkit has been pulling together ways to help. Here are some sites which are collecting donations:

Forza Charlottesville: Three recommendations for those willing to support the arrested, the injured, and the families of the deceased.

Medical fund for Comrades in Cville

Click here to visit Solidaritycville and to find other ways to help.

Now let's talk a bit about what Rebel Media's Faith Goldy was saying from the ground in Charlottesville. Seems she is intent on fueling what she calls a "rising in, I think, white racial consciousness, after decades of identity politics which underscored non-white identities."

Finally, remember these words circulated by B.C. journalist and radio producer Andrew Kurjata. Let's keep working to make these acts of hate visible. The homegrown racists in Canada have taken to attacking schools, in B.C., in Alberta, in Ontario, and attacking public services available to Muslims. We will be doing another roundup of Canada specific anti-racist organizing very soon.

white supremacy doesn't always dress in khakis and wave torches. its victims aren't always killed while the world is watching. — Andrew Kurjata (@akurjata) August 13, 2017

Help us out and use the #stophateCA hashtag to share accounts of organizing and tools. Please stand up to and report hate.

Like this article? Please chip in to keep stories like these coming.

Image: Flickr/Alisdare Hickson