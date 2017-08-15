rabble blogs are the personal pages of some of Canada's most insightful progressive activists and commentators. All opinions belong to the writer; however, writers are expected to adhere to our guidelines. We welcome new bloggers -- contact us for details.

Responding to Charlottesville: Some ways to help

Maya Bhullar
August 15, 2017
Anti-Racism
Civil Liberties Watch
Political Action
Demonstrators at London's anti-Trump rally. Image: Flickr/Alisdare Hickson

Many of us are devastated by the news from Charlottesville. The Activist Toolkit has been pulling together ways to help. Here are some sites which are collecting donations:

Now let's talk a bit about what Rebel Media's Faith Goldy was saying from the ground in Charlottesville. Seems she is intent on fueling what she calls a "rising in, I think, white racial consciousness, after decades of identity politics which underscored non-white identities."

Finally, remember these words circulated by B.C. journalist and radio producer Andrew Kurjata. Let's keep working to make these acts of hate visible. The homegrown racists in Canada have taken to attacking schools, in B.C., in Alberta, in Ontario, and attacking public services available to Muslims. We will be doing another roundup of Canada specific anti-racist organizing very soon.

white supremacy doesn't always dress in khakis and wave torches. its victims aren't always killed while the world is watching.

— Andrew Kurjata (@akurjata) August 13, 2017

Help us out and use the #stophateCA hashtag to share accounts of organizing and tools. Please stand up to and report hate. 

Like this article? Please chip in to keep stories like these coming.

Image: Flickr/Alisdare Hickson

American white supremacists
white supremacists
white supremacy
Rebel Media
Charlottesville
stophateca

Comments

We welcome your comments! rabble.ca embraces a pro-human rights, pro-feminist, anti-racist, queer-positive, anti-imperialist and pro-labour stance, and encourages discussions which develop progressive thought. Our full comment policy can be found here. Learn more about Disqus on rabble.ca and your privacy here. Please keep in mind:

Do

  • Tell the truth and avoid rumours.
  • Add context and background.
  • Report typos and logical fallacies.
  • Be respectful.
  • Respect copyright - link to articles.
  • Stay focused. Bring in-depth commentary to our discussion forum, babble.

Don't

  • Use oppressive/offensive language.
  • Libel or defame.
  • Bully or troll.
  • Post spam.
  • Engage trolls. Flag suspect activity instead.