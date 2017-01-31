Home » Blogs » Christopher_Majka's blog

Christopher Majka

Nova Scotians grieve the Ste-Foy massacre and reject intolerance

Christopher Majka
| January 31, 2017
On Monday, January 30, 2017 many Nova Scotians woke up to the shocking news that six Muslim men -- fathers, businessmen, a university professor -- had been shot and killed while at prayers in the Centre Culturel Islamique de Québec in Québec City. Five others were wounded and remain in hospital – two in critical condition.

It was a shattering experience for the victims, their families, the members of the Muslim community in Quebec City and across the country, and for Canadians of every colour, creed, and faith.

In an act of grief, solidarity, sympathy, and conviction to oppose such macabre and senseless hatred and violence, Nova Scotians poured into the Grand Parade square in the heart of the city at the invitation of Halifax mayor Mike Savage and the members of the regional council.

It was a mammoth gathering -- I estimated well over 2,000 -- the largest such assemblage I've ever witnessed in the Grand Parade (outside of entertainment events). 

Imam Abdelkader Tayebi of the Umma MosqueA sea of candles illuminated the square as the Mayor, the Nova Scotia Minister of Immigration, Lena Diab, Imam Abdelkader Tayebi of the Umma Mosque, Imam Zia Khan of the Centre for Islamic Development, and other members of the Muslim community spoke -- not only of the senseless violence committed in a house of prayer, but also of the warmth, compassion, and solidarity they had felt and experienced throughout the day from fellow clerics, officials, and citizens of the province. And importantly, of how for them Canada represented the antithesis of such intolerance and hatred.

It was a profoundly moving event; one in which Nova Scotians stood together to make clear this was not a vision of society that they condone or espouse.

 

A candle

There were tears, there were hugs, there were gestures of greeting and solidarity and fellowship. There was music, there was song, there was drumming. There was applause, even moments of mirth as smiles conquered tears, as despair retreated before hope. The sweet aroma of candlewax filled the square, flickering tapers illuminated it, a sacredness seemed to hover in the cold winter air.

But most of all, there were people -- of every kind, colour, age and gender. New immigrants and those who have called Nova Scotia their home for uncountable millennia stood -- proverbially shoulder-to-shoulder -- and recognized their common humanity, their common hopes, and the common threats to our desire for a peaceful existence.

Mikmaq in Solidarity with Muslims

Thus, not unnoticed -- nor unmentioned -- were the bellicose and intolerant policies being promulgated south of our borders by the current American president, Donald Trump, and his administration. There was strong and affirmative applause to suggestions that Canada not succumb to such an intolerant and xenophobic vision.

This is not what our country is. This must not be what it becomes.

Christopher Majka is an ecologist, environmentalist, policy analyst, and writer. He is the director of Natural History Resources and Democracy: Vox Populi.

Tags:
Quebec canada violence islamophobia hatred intolerance Ste-Foy

