rabble.ca welcomes new board of directors

On the 16th anniversary of rabble.ca, we're pleased to announce our new board of directors.

Matthew Adams (President): Matthew is publicist for Between the Lines Books, and the operations director of the Fourth Pig worker co-op. For over 25 years Matthew has worked in non-profits in a variety of capacities, including in education, communications and business. Matthew was rabble's director of special projects from 2005-2014.

Bob Gallagher (Vice President): Bob has a long history as a communications specialist, queer activist, political strategist and academic. He co-founded the Campaign for Equal Families and Canadians for Equal Marriage. Bob also helped found the Gay Lesbian Bi Youth Line and for years was a director of Buddies In Bad Times theatre. Bob was Chief of Staff to Jack Layton and the federal NDP for three election cycles. Previously, Bob was Executive Assistant to Olivia Chow at Toronto City Council. As political strategist and consultant, Bob has managed numerous election and issue campaigns municipally in Toronto, provincially at Queens Park and at the federal level. He has also worked with the United Steelworkers Union.

Toby Whitfield (Secretary): Toby is an organizer for social justice in Ottawa. He is currently the Executive Director of the Canadian Federation of Students.

Amira Elghawaby: Amira is a journalist and human rights advocate based in Ottawa. She has degrees in journalism and law and has worked as a full-time and freelance journalist, contributing to publications such as The Globe and Mail, Ottawa Citizen, Toronto Star, rabble.ca, among others. She has also been a contributing editor at rabble.

Alexandra Samur: Alexandra teaches Digital Journalism at Langara College in Vancouver, and is a freelance writer and editor. She currently sits on the board of the Unchartered Journalism Fund and was rabble's managing editor until 2012.

Robert Lamoureux: Robert is the Director of Communications for the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE). A longtime communications and political strategist and labour activist, Robert has been advisor to several past federal and Ontario NDP leaders, and communications consultant for many local, regional and national campaigns. He has been a member of the rabble.ca member's council.

rabble.ca board member Matthew Adams stated he is "looking forward to working with the publisher and rabble staff on continuing the work of Canada's oldest online publication and its role in shaping independent and progressive media across the country."