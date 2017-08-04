rabble blogs are the personal pages of some of Canada's most insightful progressive activists and commentators. All opinions belong to the writer; however, writers are expected to adhere to our guidelines. We welcome new bloggers -- contact us for details.

We wrote this clickbait headline and you won't believe what happened next!

Kim Elliott
August 4, 2017
Media Matters

Let me tell you, when I saw the list of rabble.ca benefits (especially #2)  for supporting monthly donors my jaw dropped. With one simple trick (or was it click?) I was able to support independent media. When you see what happens when everyone pulls together you will be shocked!

OK, clickbait isn't my or rabble.ca's strength. At rabble the informative trumps the shareable. At rabble substance conquers sensation. At rabble real content always wins over clickbait.

Could our large audience be even larger with absurd headlines and thin reposts? Perhaps. But that isn't the rabble.ca way. We aren't looking for "eyeballs on ads." We don't want to waste your time. We want visitors who care about their community, who want to hear and tell stories that matter, who want a more just society and know that strong independent media helps to make that happen.

The real news is that we need the support of those visitors (like you) to make it happen. Community support is what has kept rabble sharing "news for the rest of us" for 16 years and counting. And the best way to help us is to become part of the community of people who support us each month. We have lots of levels to support all kinds of budgets: reader, subscriber, rabbler and more. Whatever you can afford will be a true contribution.

If you loathe the anti-journalism of clickbait and love the spirit of independent journalism please chip in right now to keep rabble growing.

Yours in non-clickbait,

Kim Elliott

