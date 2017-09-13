Help us build a movement a little at a time

Dear rabblers:

Like many of you, I've been an activist all my life. I've struggled against so-called "free trade," against growing inequality, and to defend our water in the face of an extremely serious global crisis.

I've also struggled against a media landscape that worships the market, that questions the rights of Indigenous people, and that has been too slow to see the environmental crises we face.

Activists, like the ones I call "water warriors," can't win their struggles without a media that brings under-reported facts and critical analysis to the surface. We need a media that doesn't just assume privatization makes sense for public goods. We need a media that doesn't turn away from urgent environmental issues. We need a media that doesn't literally endorse Harper and give Trudeau a pass. Good thing we have rabble.ca, news for the rest of us. Like you I turn to rabble.ca as a key source of crucial news and analysis.

And as our movements need rabble, rabble needs us. You can't build a strong independent, critical media without support from many people, people like you and me. We have to build it together, like we build any justice movement, a little bit at a time. You can help by giving a monthly donation and encourage others to join you.

rabble.ca has no paywall or maximum monthly articles. rabble.ca doesn't take corporate advertising. It is free for the world to use and access. Those of us who can, need to keep it that way.

If you have been thinking about donating, please do so now. It's important.

Maude Barlow

Maude Barlow is the Honorary Chairperson of the Council of Canadians and chairs the board of Washington-based Food and Water Watch. She serves on the executive of the Global Alliance for the Rights of Nature and is a Councillor with the Hamburg-based World Future Council.