rabble blogs are the personal pages of some of Canada's most insightful progressive activists and commentators. All opinions belong to the writer; however, writers are expected to adhere to our guidelines. We welcome new bloggers -- contact us for details.

babbling all the way through 2017: Highlights from rabble's discussion forum

Meg Borthwick
December 22, 2017
Photo: David Strom/flickr

As 2017 comes to a close, it's time for our annual babble roundup. We asked babblers what their favourites threads were for the year and we've collected them below. Whether it's our long-standing cooking thread (Hey good lookin', what's cookin'), our 2017 polling thread (what is it about polls that so captivates people?) or the trainwreck that is the Trump administration, babblers have a lot to say, and we value their thoughts, opinions and analysis. Never popped by babble? Come have a look at what progressives have to say, engage in debate and learn more about what's going on in the world.

 

North Report: Hey good lookin', what's cookin'?               

WWWTT:  NDP leadership race         

Pogo: United Kingdom

           British election June 8, 2017

         

babble staff: All hail the peacemakers 20           

                    Trump administration

                    Alberta politics

                    2017 polls

Meg Borthwick is the moderator for rabble's discussion forum, babble.

Photo: David Strom/flickr

Like this article? rabble is reader-supported journalism. Chip in to keep stories like these coming.

babble
year in review
best of 2017
best of rabble

Thank you for reading this story...

More people are reading rabble.ca than ever and unlike many news organizations, we have never put up a paywall – at rabble we’ve always believed in making our reporting and analysis free to all. But media isn’t free to produce. rabble’s total budget is likely less than what big corporate media spend on photocopying (we kid you not!) and we do not have any major foundation, sponsor or angel investor. Our only supporters are people and organizations -- like you. This is why we need your help.

If everyone who visits rabble and likes it chipped in a couple of dollars per month, our future would be much more secure and we could do much more: like the things our readers tell us they want to see more of: more staff reporters and more work to complete the upgrade of our website.

We’re asking if you could make a donation, right now, to set rabble on solid footing in 2017.

Make a donation.Become a monthly supporter.

Comments

We welcome your comments! rabble.ca embraces a pro-human rights, pro-feminist, anti-racist, queer-positive, anti-imperialist and pro-labour stance, and encourages discussions which develop progressive thought. Our full comment policy can be found here. Learn more about Disqus on rabble.ca and your privacy here. Please keep in mind:

Do

  • Tell the truth and avoid rumours.
  • Add context and background.
  • Report typos and logical fallacies.
  • Be respectful.
  • Respect copyright - link to articles.
  • Stay focused. Bring in-depth commentary to our discussion forum, babble.

Don't

  • Use oppressive/offensive language.
  • Libel or defame.
  • Bully or troll.
  • Post spam.
  • Engage trolls. Flag suspect activity instead.