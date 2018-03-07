We're hiring! rabble.ca seeks Editor in Chief

Are you a Canadian news junkie who knows the keyboard is more powerful than the sword? Do you understand the power of media in making political and social change, and working towards decolonization and anti-racism -- and do you want to do something about the need for powerful alternative progressive media voices in Canada? If this sounds like you, read on.

rabble.ca, one of Canada's leading alternative progressive media sources, seeks a dynamic Editor in Chief to direct and edit day-to-day news and feature operations, and integrate multimedia and social media functions into the work of rabble on a daily basis, while managing an energetic and engaged staff and writer team.

The Job

The Editor in Chief (EIC) is the senior editorial role at rabble.ca, and at 28 to 35 hours per week (negotiable), is the position most regularly on the website during weekday hours.

The EIC is a strong communicator, excellent print editor, with senior digital news media, editing and management experience.

The EIC is a Canadian news buff, who thrives on keeping up with and engaging in discussion of mainstream media, in addition to the alternative press, while developing an understanding of rabble's positioning in the media landscape. The EIC is the primary editorial voice of rabble, and leads this 17-year-old progressive non-profit media site. The EIC has a passion for media democracy, and understands the power and possibilities of independent media in the face of the changing landscape of news production and dissemination.

Broadly, the EIC deploys rabble.ca's editorial vision and strategies, manages the news features, opinion sections, and works with beat editors, section editors, guest editors, as well as regular staff writers, interns, bloggers, podcasters and freelancers.

The major editorial responsibilities for the EIC are the "news & features" section of rabble -- which includes news reports, feature stories, interviews, and series. The EIC also selects commentaries and opinion pieces to be published in "The Views Expressed" opinion section.

Daily, the EIC updates rabble's editorial calendar -- juggling the planned editorial schedule with emerging coverage priorities. The EIC selects, edits if necessary, and posts a daily front-page photo feature. The EIC ensures social media promotion for content is highly shareable and up to date, following rabble's social media posting guidelines, and ensures a daily auto-generated email newsletter is sent.

The editor will be part of a virtual office environment, and may work from a rabble office space in Toronto, Vancouver or Ottawa -- however, for the right candidate, this position can be based anywhere in Canada.

Qualifications:

- Candidates should have strong organizational and management skills, extensive editing experience in a news media environment, a demonstrated ability to multi-task and to meet deadlines, a collaborative approach to teamwork, comfort with web editing in Drupal, an affinity for social media and for learning new technology and software, and a creative approach to working with limited financial resources;

- At least three years' experience in a senior editor role in a news media organization;

- A journalism degree or equivalent experience;

- Knowledge of and demonstrated interest in progressive politics, social movements, and current national affairs, including Indigenous movements, environmental justice, and migrant justice issues;

- A passion for all the digital tools available to journalists and experience in putting them to use.

Assets:

Familiarity with Basecamp, Chartbeat, Slack, and photo-editing software. rabble's content management system is Drupal-based.

To Apply:

Please send cover letter, resume, references and a short writing sample outlining your vision for the future of rabble.ca (one-page maximum) to:

Managing Editor Michelle Gregus c/o jobs[at]rabble.ca noting "Editor application" in the subject line.

In the spirit of the virtual office, only electronic applications will be accepted.

Please note: we thank all who apply, but only those candidates selected for an interview will be contacted. Interviews for this position will take place on a rolling basis, so don't delay sending in your application.

rabble.ca is committed to equity and anti-racism in its policies and practices, supports diversity in its journalistic and work environments, and ensures that applications for members of underrepresented groups are seriously considered under employment equity. All qualified individuals who would contribute to the further diversification of the rabble.ca community are encouraged to apply.

Image: Ryan Wiegert/flickr