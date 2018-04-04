Enhance your podcast, video or social media storytelling skills in Toronto or Vancouver!

Apply here to be part of our professional development sessions. Read on below for details.

rabble is excited to announce a brand new opportunity to amplify the work of organizations working for the good through our event coverage team.

We are assembling a media-savvy crew of journalists and professional multimedia storytellers to record and amplify the messages of events and conferences, and we would like you to join our team!

This initiative, supported by the Canadian Heritage Fund, will support rabble.ca’s mission to bring progressive, grassroots voices to the forefront.

Our aim is to build a fully-equipped team of professional videographers, podcasters, journalists, social media professionals, and photographers, who will be able to commit to event coverage of various events, around Vancouver and Toronto, with possible travel to other cities.

We will be hosting weekend professional development sessions to sharpen your skills in the following areas: video-recording, podcasting, and social media storytelling.

We are also looking for videographers, experienced in webcasting, to join our team.

These weekend sessions are geared towards individuals with varying levels and experience and aptitude in podcasting, video production, and social media storytelling. The training sessions will take into account the skill levels and experience of participants.

The development dates, occurring in both Toronto and Vancouver, are as follows:

Toronto (CSI Annex: 720 Bathurst Street) April 28-29. 9-5 p.m. each day.

Vancouver (Junction Media Collective, Dominion Building, 207 W Hastings Street) May 19-20. 9-5 p.m. each day.

Are you in Vancouver or Toronto, and interested in joining our multimedia service teams? Please apply! Fill out the application form here. If you have trouble opening the form please let us know at business@rabble.ca and we’ll get back to you with a PDF form.

This is training is limited to a maximum of 10 participants and the deadline for the Toronto training will be April 15, and the deadline for Vancouver will be May 5.

Training fee: To help defray costs a fee of $125 will be charged for the weekend training, upon acceptance. This cost will include refreshments.

Participation in the training sessions is not a guarantee of participation in future projects.



Workshop Information:

Day 1:

Overview

Social media 101 (live blogging, live tweeting, SnapChat, Instagram, photography tips)

(Break for lunch)

Podcasting 101 (covering both post-production podcast and nearly live uploads to SoundCloud)

Day 2:

Overview of video training

Includes: recording, editing, post-production, webcasting, short social media video production

(break for lunch in between content)

Our Facilitators:

Victoria Fenner:

Victoria Fenner started podcasting even before there was an Itunes and an IPhone. When she started her first podcast, the House of Sound and Story with the rabble podcast network in 2005, she was ready to take on this new distribution medium.

In 2014, she became the executive producer of the rabble podcast network, and believes that digital storytelling is a powerful tool to bring about personal and social change.

As a podcaster, she has been shaped by rigorous production standards of CBC Radio as producer, technician and writer broadcaster. And she also spent many years developing her considerable skills as a media trainer, having worked in community media with people learning how to tell their own stories.

She is equally at home working with organizations wanting to tell their story to their stakeholders, journalists wanting to expand their skill set into podcasting, and community story makers of all ages wanting to reach a wider audience for their unique tales about their lives and places where they live. And, as an experienced content creator in conference settings, she brings a wealth of experience to rabble.ca’s new event coverage service.

Jase Tanner:

Jase has a degree in film from SFU and has been a member of IATSE 891 since 1993.

Independently, he’s produced short films for WWF Canada, the BC Conference of the United Church of Canada and as well filming numerous events focussed on human rights and social justice issues. He produced “Delegation to Palestine”, a half-hour film documenting the fact-finding mission of 3 Canadian MPs during the summer of 2009. He’s also livestreamed events for rabble.ca including the People’s Social Forum, Glenn Greenwald, Pulitzer-prize winning journalist and Jeff Halper, former director of the Israeli Committee Against House Demolitions.

Prior to that, he livestreamed a variety of UN International Days events for Asita Informatica.

Volunteer work includes mentoring at the “Women in the Director’s Chair” Workshop, The Banff Centre and the video committee at the Vancouver Folk Music Festival.