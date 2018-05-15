rabble.ca will report what is really happening in Venezuela from May 17 to May 25

Now more than ever, we need to scrutinize mainstream media's coverage of international events.

rabble.ca is part of a Canadian labour and community delegation which is heading to Venezuela to observe the May 20 national federal elections and meet with local community and labour leaders.

The mainstream media coverage of events in Venezuela continues to be misleading. rabble.ca has built a reputation of being an ally to progressive forces on the ground and continuing to scrutinize mainstream reports.

We are honoured to have been asked to report from the ground as part of this delegation. Humberto DaSilva will be posting video reports from people on the ground. We will also be posting a stream of print articles, submitted by Jim Hodgson and others in the delegation. Follow all of our coverage here.

The delegation includes representatives from Unifor, the Office of Member of Parliament Cheryl Hardcastle, the United Church of Canada, Ontario Secondary Teachers Federation, the Canadian Postal Workers Union and is coordinated by Common Frontiers Canada.

Our writers have been been following the situation in Venezuela carefully, and fair, democratic elections are integral for peace in the country and also in the region. We are very excited about bringing you accounts from the ground about what people are doing and saying about these elections and life in Venezuela.