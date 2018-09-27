Bringing new voices and angles to readers

Dear rabble reader,

I've been writing for rabble.ca since 2008 because rabble is a valuable source of information as well as of discussion and debate in Canadian media. It upholds the work of authentic journalism and grassroots social movements.

That is why I am writing to ask you to support rabble's ambitious 2018 fundraiser. rabble reports on the issues that matter to all Canadians, and does so with a shoestring budget. You can make a donation and support the work of non-profit independent journalism right here.

The 2019 federal election campaign will be in full swing before we know it, and what better place for these crucial conversations to happen, than right here on rabble.ca. The mainstream media is less and less interested in reporting challenging information and opinions. That means the next election won't be about what matters to us. Opinions that are not aligned with official positions and the dominant narrative will be easily ignored. But rabble.ca offers a platform for all sorts of opinions -- from dissenting critiques to thought-provoking ideas, amplifying the hard work of often underrepresented voices and stories. I'm proud to have my voice included.

The current environment makes it extremely difficult for independent media to survive. Constantly challenging mainstream stories or bringing new voices and angles for readers is hard work. But rabble.ca does it daily and reaches hundreds of thousands of readers. And it does this because of the hundreds of people like you, who give a little bit a month, that goes a long way. And this is why I believe it is important for you to support rabble.ca by not only reading it but supporting and contributing to it.

With your help we can make the next election about the issues that matter to us. You can help sustain an important venue for writers like me. Please donate today and help support rabble in the next election.

Thank you,

Monia Mazigh

P.S. rabble has some exciting giveaways as part of this fundraiser. If you become a monthly supporter at $5/month or more you can receive a free copy of Corporatizing Canada: Making Business out of Public Service.



Monthly supporters at $8/month or more receive a free copy of Corporatizing Canada and choose a copy of EITHER The Reconciliation Manifesto, by Arthur Manuel with Grand Chief Ronald Derrickson, OR David Austin’s new book, Moving Against the System.