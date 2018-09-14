The easy answer for strengthening indie media

We regularly get the question: is rabble.ca really sustainable? The short answer is: of course it is. For 17 years, rabble has forged a new approach to the news and for 17 years we’ve had a different approach to funding our operations. We think both make us sustainable!

But aren’t all media organizations dying?

It is true that major corporate media has fallen on very hard times. They’ve lost funding and are fighting for reader trust in the era of “fake news”. The Globe and Mail has undergone three major cuts to payroll in the last few years , and last year stopped its Atlantic Canada print edition. The National Post ended their Monday print edition after losing $26.5-million in the second quarter of its 2017 fiscal year . Postmedia announced in June it would close six small town newspapers and cease print publication of four more, as well cut about 10 percent of its workforce across the newspaper chain. The Toronto Star lost over $24 million dollars and over 100 jobs in the first quarter of 2017 alone, announced that it was bringing in a paywall , and then cut another 21 jobs just this past June. Rogers Media also announced cuts this summer. The list goes on.

No doubt about it, big corporate media is in trouble. Ad revenues are down, subscriptions are down. Paywalls haven’t produced. Are they sustainable? Time will tell. There is no easy answer here for them.

There IS an easy answer for indie media

First, what doesn’t work:

Depending on corporate advertisers. Depending on subscriptions. Depending on paywalls. Depending on a single or major funder or owner.

So what is the easy answer for indie media? Depending on a community of visitors who care passionately about media that amplifies the voices of people struggling for change and justice. It really is that simple. When the people who visit rabble care enough to contribute a bit, then news works for everyone.

The good news is that for 17 years, our approach has kept rabble going. In a world of crowd-sourced funding, we have a long track record and we know people still care.

We are always growing, training new journalists and inspiring more and more people every day.

Where does the money go?

Report. Train. Amplify. rabble.ca was one of the first online Canadian media outlets to host a labour reporter and to put a fiercely progressive reporter on Parliament Hill. Over the past year, we introduced a new Jack Layton Journalism for Change Fellowship. rabble produces and distributes podcasts -- we caught on years and years before the mainstream media did -- and regularly trains and supports new audiophiles. rabble amplifies the work of individuals and organizations fighting for social justice. This is rabble’s founding mandate, and part of what makes us different from other media. As we head into municipal elections across the country and a federal election in 2019, the months ahead promise to be a time of action and change.

rabble will be part of that action and change. We will be there with reporting and analysis from a progressive perspective. Amplifying the voices of Canada’s social movements, amplifying your voice with authentic news.

Sustain. rabble.ca has staked its existence on you. We live or die on community support -- your support! We are proud of the trust community members like you have put in us. We get hundreds of thousands of visitors and we believe in them. We believe in you. We believe people will put in what they can for the greater good. We call that sustainable.

