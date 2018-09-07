Invite rabble to your events. Find out why.

rabble.ca is excited to share an opportunity to amplify the work of organizations working for the good. Invite our media-savvy crew of journalists and professional multimedia storytellers to record and amplify the messages of your events and conferences -- and support media democracy and independent media at the same time. As a nonprofit organization, all revenues from rabble services are invested back into rabble.ca's mission to bring progressive, grassroots voices to the forefront.

We pride ourselves in being a space for new and emerging voices and team members who are both professionally trained and proficient in their work. Many of our interns, consultants and freelancers have gone on to careers in journalism and other media professions. And of course, many have stayed with us as audio-visual technicians, social media professionals and journalists, to allow us to grow our multimedia event services model to cover your event and suit your organization's needs today!

Some of the services we now offer are:

Podcast and audio recording

Live-blogging/ Photo-blogging

Social media storytelling

Video recording and production

Webcasting

Social media-ready video production

Professional photography

Curated online discussion

Press release production

Advertising at a discounted rate

For more information see our info page here, or download our kit here.

Book us now. Email: amplify[at]rabble.ca