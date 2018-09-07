Invite rabble to your events, here's why

rabble.ca is excited to share an opportunity to amplify the work of organizations working for the good. Invite our media-savvy crew of journalists and professional multimedia storytellers to record and amplify the messages of your events and conferences -- and support media democracy and independent media at the same time. As a nonprofit organization, all revenues from rabble services are invested back into rabble.ca's mission to bring progressive, grassroots voices to the forefront.
We pride ourselves in being a space for new and emerging voices and team members who are both professionally trained and proficient in their work. Many of our interns, consultants and freelancers have gone on to careers in journalism and other media professions. And of course, many have stayed with us as audio-visual technicians, social media professionals and journalists, to allow us to grow our multimedia event services model to cover your event and suit your organization's needs today!
Some of the services we now offer are:
- Podcast and audio recording
- Live-blogging/ Photo-blogging
- Social media storytelling
- Video recording and production
- Webcasting
- Social media-ready video production
- Professional photography
- Curated online discussion
- Press release production
- Advertising at a discounted rate
For more information see our info page here, or download our kit here.
Book us now. Email: amplify[at]rabble.ca
Thank you for reading this story...
More people are reading rabble.ca than ever and unlike many news organizations, we have never put up a paywall – at rabble we’ve always believed in making our reporting and analysis free to all. But media isn’t free to produce. rabble’s total budget is likely less than what big corporate media spend on photocopying (we kid you not!) and we do not have any major foundation, sponsor or angel investor. Our only supporters are people and organizations -- like you. This is why we need your help.
If everyone who visits rabble and likes it chipped in a couple of dollars per month, our future would be much more secure and we could do much more: like the things our readers tell us they want to see more of: more staff reporters and more work to complete the upgrade of our website.
We’re asking if you could make a donation, right now, to set rabble on solid footing.
Comments
Do
Don't