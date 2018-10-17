Help rabble take it to the next level

Dear rabble readers,

Not many people know that rabble was one of the first independent journalism sites in the world. We founded rabble 17 years ago back when the internet was still young. A lot of sites have come and gone since then, but rabble is still alive and kicking, thanks to community support.

Did you know that babble, our discussion board, was the first example of interactive social media in Canada? rabble.ca launched as a non-profit operation designed to provide space for progressive news and views that you couldn’t find elsewhere. rabble was a visionary publication then and still is now.

Even though today we are overwhelmed with news and opinion, rabble steadfastly continues to provide news and analysis that others ignore. In a time of “fake news” rabble provides news and analysis you can rely on. And rabble relies on you to be able to continue that work.

Over the years, we have tried a variety of funding options. As a pioneer publication, we didn't know what revenue streams would work for an online publication. Like many social justice activists we experimented and found that the best and most reliable funders are you. For a monthly contribution at whatever you can afford, you can ensure that rabble continues to provide excellent news and opinion for years to come.

If someone had told me in 2001 that rabble would still be serving its readers 17 years later, I would have laughed -- but thanks to the work of staff over the years and the interest of our readers and supporters, rabble is still amplifying the work of social movements all across Canada. Your support means so much for rabble and independent news and media democracy.

In 2018, when more and more people are understanding the need for political activism to fight back against the Right, ensure a sustainable environment and continue the battle for social justice and equality, there is a crucial need for rabble.ca. And the simple fact is that rabble needs you to get to the next level. Will you join me in growing and strengthening news for the rest of us?

Help rabble take it to the next level with big editorial projects such as the Toronto election series , and planning for the upcoming federal election. These are major endeavours as rabble continues their commitment to exploring the perspectives of progressives across Canada.

And as rabble goes into its 18th year (an elder in internet years) it’s time to finally make rabble.ca a bedrock of the progressive community. It’s time to make rabble a sustainable organization for future generations. You have been part of that history, we hope you’ll be part of the future. Help rabble take it to the next level with a donation .

Thank you,

Judy Rebick

P.S: rabble has given a couple of extra incentives too:

Become a monthly supporter at $5/month or more and receive a free copy of Corporatizing Canada: Making Business out of Public Service.

Become a monthly supporter at $8/month or more and receive your free copy of Corporatizing Canada AND choose a copy of EITHER The Reconciliation Manifesto, by Arthur Manuel, with Grand Chief Ronald Derrickson OR David Austin’s Moving Against the System.