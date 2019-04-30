Who are you anyway? Take our 2019 visitor survey!

A lot has changed at rabble since we started back in 2001. We're 18 years old now -- teenagers! -- for one. And in that time, we've had you, our mobilized readers, by our side helping us tell the stories important to your communities year after year.
At this important juncture -- with the transient state of Canadian media and a fast-approaching federal election -- we need your important opinions and feedback to make sure our election planning includes the voices and stories of all of our readers all over Canada.
We know a little bit about you already: we know you care about social change and like to be informed. We know that you are engaged and political. We know that you don't come to rabble to just to read: you listen and share podcasts, activist tools and book reviews -- and you share your opinion as part of our community. And we're looking forward getting to know you even better.
Understanding our readers will help us evolve our user experience, plan events, and improve our political coverage.
Our survey will be online for 60 days -- and we encourage you to distribute it to your (social media) contacts. Don't worry, your answers and information will be confidential. We will not share your information with any other group or third party.
The survey will take approximately 10 minutes to complete. By completing it, you will be entered into our very special reader survey draw to win a copy of the Reconciliation Manifesto by Arthur Manuel or Outside In by Libby Davies.
Please take the rabble survey here.
In solidarity,
rabble staff
