rabble.ca welcomes new labour reporter Zaid Noorsumar

rabble.ca is happy to announce that Zaid Noorsumar will be joining the rabble.ca team as our labour beat reporter for 2019.

rabble is one of the only media that prioritizes our coverage of labour stories, and initiated this paid editorial internship in partnership with Unifor (then the CAW) in 2012. We are very pleased to have Zaid Noorsumar join us for the 2019 internship, covering labour news.

Noorsumar follows in the footsteps of Meagan Gillmore who was rabble.ca's labour beat reporter in 2017-2018, Teuila Fuatai who worked with rabble in 2016, Ella Bedard who worked with rabble.ca in 2015, H.G. Watson, who worked with rabble.ca in 2013-2014, and Lori Theresa Waller, who was rabble.ca's inaugural labour beat reporter in 2012-2013.

Noorsumar is a journalist who has contributed to CBC, The Canadian Press and Rankandfile.ca, among other news outlets, on issues spanning labour, politics, social justice and sports.

The labour beat reporter internship was created in 2012 by rabble.ca and is a partnership with Unifor, Canada's largest union in the private sector, with the goal of improving understanding of the labour movement across Canada and creating a bank of labour reporting expertise among emerging journalists. The success of the project has led rabble.ca, in partnership with Unifor, to continue the position, now into its sixth iteration. "We're excited and honoured to continue this partnership with Unifor, which continues to build up knowledge and understanding of the labour movement throughout Canada," says publisher Kim Elliott.

The long-term goal of the labour beat position is to equip reporters with new skills and to enhance their knowledge of the labour movement and workers' issues. This position will provide nine months of labour reporting at rabble.ca, but as the labour beat reporters continue careers in journalism, their time on the labour beat is sure to enhance labour coverage and understanding in the media as a whole.

Please follow Zaid's labour reporting at rabble.ca on our labour issues page. To contact Zaid with story leads, email zaid[at]rabble.ca.