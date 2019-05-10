Take a journey with us through 2018

While we can't have everyone over to show slides of our journey through 2018, we can invite you to peruse our annual report!

Every year, rabble.ca releases a comprehensive annual report to share what we've been doing and how we spend the money we receive from the community and our sustaining partners. You can find our last 13 years of reports here, including our 2018 report. While there are no regulations that require us to publish our annual report publicly, we feel it's important to be transparent and open about how we operate, and truth be told, we're proud of what we manage to accomplish with a budget that's a mere fraction of those of similar organizations.

As you'll see in our report, rabble took on 2018 with a fury! While the fear-mongering continued and surge of right-wing populism across the world grew, pushback against an emerging politics of hate has grown in equal if not greater measure. We've been on the frontlines as young people in communities around the world take the lead, from the student climate strikers to the kids and families demonstrating against Doug Ford's austerity budget in Ontario, youth around the world have led the way to building a progressive, climate-safe future.

The new generation is leading collective efforts to prevent climate breakdown, address gender-based violence online and in our communities, take on human rights challenges, support Indigenous resistance movements, elect an unprecedented number of diverse and progressive young LGBTQ+ women in electoral politics, and more.

In 2018, people and communities continued to mobilize together with hope to fight for a better world. And that's what we are here for at rabble.ca.

