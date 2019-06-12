Dear fellow rabble rousers,

We're at an important juncture in activist history. With the unprecedented level of extreme heat, forest fires, flooding and other symptoms of the climate crisis we have no time to waste. But at the same time, I am inspired by the upswing of climate justice and protest across the country, taking form at every level and from people of all ages (with a particular push from youth movements).

I couldn't be happier that rabble.ca is here, and stronger than ever, equipped to cover the stories I tell and the stories of so many individuals taking action.

Will you stand with climate activists to spread their messages on rabble.ca?

Thanks to the activism and resilience of so many strong Indigenous and climate leaders, and the emergence of new grassroots groups, like Extinction Rebellion, we know the worst of climate change is not a forgone conclusion. We know of course that every community in Canada and in the world face incredible challenges. We also know that we have the power to change and people are making it happen. The head-in-the-sand or doomsday nihilism extremes we see too often in corporate news aren't helping.

People all over the country, both veteran activist and fresh voices alike, are taking heed of the climate urgency and doing something about it. An independent and progressive media can support these voices of positive change.

As the election draws closer, day by day, I am confident that the conversations this country really needs to have -- missing in the policies of our leaders -- will take place on rabble, and lead to more action and change-making.

Let's stand together and support independent media to galvanize these voices, and bring about stronger social movements and a new direction for Canada.

P.S. As a special thank you, sign up to become a monthly donor at $5/month or more and choose to receive a free copy of our best of rabble.ca books!

And:

Sign up as a monthly donor of $8 or more, and choose to receive a copy of Colleen Cardinal's Ohpikiihaakan-ohpihmeh (Raised somewhere else): A 60s Scoop Adoptee's Story of Coming Home (Fernwood Publishing) or Jackie Traverse's IKWE: Honouring Women, Life Givers, and Water Protectors (Fernwood Publishing)

In solidarity,

Brent Patterson

Brent Patterson is a political activist, writer, and the Executive Director of Peace Brigades International-Canada.

Photo: "JMP_9693 XR Melbourne" by Julian Meehan

Please chip in to support rabble's election 2019 coverage. Support rabble.ca today for as little as $1 per month!