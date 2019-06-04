What's at stake in this federal election?

"Our house is on fire. I am here to say, our house is on fire. [...] I want you to act as you would in a crisis. I want you to act as if our house is on fire. Because it is." - Greta Thunbeg, Swedish climate activist
Dear readers,
These are urgent times. Times of extremes. With the surge of right-wing populism and the political and corporate class propelling us toward climate breakdown, we know that we're not alone in believing that a better, more just world is possible. But only if we work together.
Our mobilized community of readers, from coast to coast -- and outside Canada too! -- has stood with rabble from the very beginning as we took to the frontlines to cover social movements across Canada. From the anti-globalization movements of the early 2000s, to Occupy, to Idle No More, the Maple Spring, and Black Lives Matter, and the growing movement for a Green New Deal, we've been your source for independent, activist-fueled news. When times get tough, we don't retreat. We work ever harder to tell stories about beautiful resistance budding across the country.
In the wake of these vital issues and this year's fast-approaching Canadian federal election, will you continue to stand with us?
Here are a few things we aim to accomplish this year in our election coverage:
1. Hire and add to our roster of young writers, racialized and Indigenous writers, covering climate justice and youth-led social movements
2. Maintain a multifaceted series on the Green New Deal, the student climate strike and other grassroots climate movements
3. Create a #rightwingwatch to keep track of the rise of the right, and the mass movements of resistance
4. Report on the critical steps towards reconciliation, for all parties
5. Update our educational voting and election kits
6. Host social media/online townhalls with our contributors, including our parliamentary writer, Karl Nerenberg
7. Grow our budget for distributing content. We all know that Google and Facebook make it increasingly difficult for all media -- but especially non-profit, independent media -- to get news out. We are going to make sure the fantastic writers and critical stories and podcasts are shared widely. This election is a critical juncture in fighting back against the politics of hate, and climate nihilism (and denial), but we are hopeful, because of a whole new generation of progressive, insightful and passionate youth activists and leaders, who are blooming from the cracks of despair, each day!
Will you sign up to ensure we can make these election issues?
Sincerely,
Kim Elliott, Publisher
P.S. As a special thank you, sign up to become a monthly donor at $5/month or more and choose to receive a free copy of our best of rabble.ca books!
And
Sign up as a monthly donor of $8 or more, and choose to receive a copy of Colleen Cardinal's Ohpikiihaakan-ohpihmeh (Raised somewhere else): A 60s Scoop Adoptee's Story of Coming Home (Fernwood Publishing)
Or Jackie Traverse's IKWE: Honouring Women, Life Givers, and Water Protectors (Fernwood Publishing)
Thank you for reading this story…
More people are reading rabble.ca than ever and unlike many news organizations, we have never put up a paywall – at rabble we’ve always believed in making our reporting and analysis free to all, while striving to make it sustainable as well. Media isn’t free to produce. rabble’s total budget is likely less than what big corporate media spend on photocopying (we kid you not!) and we do not have any major foundation, sponsor or angel investor. Our main supporters are people and organizations -- like you. This is why we need your help. You are what keep us sustainable.
rabble.ca has staked its existence on you. We live or die on community support -- your support! We get hundreds of thousands of visitors and we believe in them. We believe in you. We believe people will put in what they can for the greater good. We call that sustainable.
So what is the easy answer for us? Depend on a community of visitors who care passionately about media that amplifies the voices of people struggling for change and justice. It really is that simple. When the people who visit rabble care enough to contribute a bit then it works for everyone.
And so we’re asking you if you could make a donation, right now, to help us carry forward on our mission. Make a donation today.
