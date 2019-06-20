Will you stand against the right?

Dear rabble readers:

rabble is fighting back against the rising right that's consolidating power across Canada -- Doug Ford in Ontario, Jason Kenney in Alberta, and François Legault in Quebec. We can't afford to stand back and watch the Blue Tsunami wash over our country, as it has in the U.S. and much of Europe.

We've known for decades that progressive news coverage and analysis are lost, under-reported or ignored in the corporate-driven social media. We know that most Canadians are not right wing and want to hear from independent, progressive voices.

This is why I'm happy to have my column, Broadsides, on rabble.ca where it can reach and be shared by people whose values and perspectives are, like mine, not reflected by the mainstream media.

So, will you join rabble.ca by supporting its coverage of nefarious right-wing organizing as we gear up for the October federal election?

As we see Conservative politicians embrace austerity policies, the rise of hate politics, and attacks on years of labour and social justice progress, it is easy to lose hope.

But we've been here before.

As coalitions form and new activists and fresh voices emerge, independent media plays an important role. We need a place to share stories and converge to build something new and resist right-wing ideology. For many years, rabble.ca has been such a place.

To continue being that place, rabble.ca needs you.

rabble.ca needs to raise $65,000 over the next month in order to meet their fundraising goals and expand their election coverage.

Will you answer the call?

In the wake of a dangerous rising ideology, we need independent media to be a watchdog. Support rabble.ca.

In solidarity,

Antonia Zerbisias

Antonia Zerbisias, former CBC-TV journalist and Toronto Star columnist, writes about society, media and politics in her rabble.a column, Broadsides.

P.S. As a special thank you, sign up to become a monthly donor at $5/month or more and choose to receive a free copy of our best of rabble.ca books!

And:

Sign up as a monthly donor of $8 or more, and choose to receive a copy of Colleen Cardinal's Ohpikiihaakan-ohpihmeh (Raised somewhere else): A 60s Scoop Adoptee's Story of Coming Home (Fernwood Publishing) or Jackie Traverse's IKWE: Honouring Women, Life Givers, and Water Protectors (Fernwood Publishing)