The year that was: Collective wisdom from rabble columns in 2016

By
rabble staff
| December 23, 2016
Image: amy dame/flickr

Make no mistake. It was a challenging year for progressives and everyone working for a better world. There was a lot in 2016 to break our hearts, test our resolve -- even turn our understanding of the world as we know it upside down. Fortunately, rabble's columnists were there, every step of the way, to bring perspective to everything -- the good, the bad, and the dumpster fire -- that happened in 2016. Here, we look back at the year that was through the eyes of our columnists, who brought their collective wisdom and insight to the year's events. From the fight against C-51, to climate justice, to electoral reform, to (shudder) the rise of Trump, rabble.ca columnists examined the issues that mattered to you. For a complete selection of our columns, check out our columns section.

  • Attawapiskat and the importance of community -- In the wake of a state of emergency and suicide crisis in Attawapiskat, Rick Salutin asked: Why would people who are reeling from the near obliteration of their community be better off going somewhere that lacks even the shards of community left them?

Image: amy dame/flickr

