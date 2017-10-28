Entering the era of 'big government' means more taxes

The era of big government isn't over, as Reagan, Clinton and Blair claimed. In fact its hour may be about to strike. Why?

Take tax reform. To U.S. Republicans, it means one thing: cuts. It's their ultimate "reason for existing" (Financial Times). They staggered into the light this week to say (again) that Americans should keep their hard-earned money to pay their medical and university bills. Ha ha ha. There's no way tax cuts will cover most such costs, though you might be able to repave your carport. What would help? More taxes. That could fund national "free" health care or tuition. But it would mean bigger government, levying higher taxes.

Up here, take the maltreated Sears workers, set adrift and in danger of not getting their pensions because -- oh, the usual greedy reasons. I support the NDP plan to prioritize workers' claims in these disasters. But consider also this: 68 per cent of Canadians have no private sector pension plans -- and that percentage is declining. Even with NDP-type rescues, most people will still be private pensionless.

Where are they? Many in the gig economy: deals between individuals, details to be negotiated, often off the books. Fifty-two per cent of people in the GTA now do precarious work with few or no benefits. The gig economy proper is at 30 per cent and rising. Where will they get pensions? They won't. The obvious solution is the health-care model: public programs like CPP not to supplement private pensions but to replace and amplify them -- i.e., bigger government.

The mystery is why anyone ever thought private companies were the way to cover huge costs like health or pensions. It's costly and patchwork; public programs make far more sense. They're stabler, better funded and include some democratic oversight. But before the economy got financialized, and mighty companies turned into hedgies' playthings, they could at least pretend to fill the need.