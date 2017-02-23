Trudeau fears Trump's ire if he were to label the U.S. unsafe

February 23, 2017Trudeau fears Trump's ire if he were to label the U.S. unsafe Canada and the U.S. have an agreement which states both countries are safe for refugees. If that was once true, it is not today. But Canada fears economic retaliation if it called a spade a spade Comments We welcome your comments! rabble.ca embraces a pro-human rights, pro-feminist, anti-racist, queer-positive, anti-imperialist and pro-labour stance, and encourages discussions which develop progressive thought. Our full comment policy can be found here. Learn more about Disqus on rabble.ca and your privacy here. Please keep in mind: Do Tell the truth and avoid rumours. Add context and background. Report typos and logical fallacies. Be respectful. Respect copyright - link to articles. Stay focused. Bring in-depth commentary to our discussion forum, babble. Don't Use oppressive/offensive language. Libel or defame. Bully or troll. Post spam. Engage trolls. Flag suspect activity instead.
