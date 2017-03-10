NDP leadership candidates must present concrete and bold ideas on Sunday's debut debate

March 10, 2017NDP leadership candidates must present concrete and bold ideas at Sunday's debut debateThe first NDP leadership debate takes place on Sunday. There are four strong, experienced candidates. Their task will be to demarcate the party on the political map. Comments We welcome your comments! rabble.ca embraces a pro-human rights, pro-feminist, anti-racist, queer-positive, anti-imperialist and pro-labour stance, and encourages discussions which develop progressive thought. Our full comment policy can be found here. Learn more about Disqus on rabble.ca and your privacy here. Please keep in mind: Do Tell the truth and avoid rumours. Add context and background. Report typos and logical fallacies. Be respectful. Respect copyright - link to articles. Stay focused. Bring in-depth commentary to our discussion forum, babble. Don't Use oppressive/offensive language. Libel or defame. Bully or troll. Post spam. Engage trolls. Flag suspect activity instead.
Comments
Do
Don't