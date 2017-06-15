New legislation in Manitoba reduces workers' rights and puts health care at risk

June 15, 2017
Manitoba's unions are ready to fight proposed labour legislation
Manitoba's labour leaders are pushing back against new legislation they say drastically reduces workers' rights and puts Manitobans' health care at risk.

