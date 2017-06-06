There is no good reason to allow the Liberals to defend the constitutional status quo

June 6, 2017
Photo: Adam Scotti/PMO
Trudeau ready to defend constitutional status quo without consulting Indigenous nations
The government of Quebec wants to put change on the Canadian agenda. Their desire to partner with Indigenous peoples in creating a new agenda for debate should be welcomed.

