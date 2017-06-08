The truly outrageous aspects of NAFTA affect Canadian sovereignty

June 8, 2017How NAFTA surrenders Canadian energy sovereignty -- and gives the U.S. control over our oil In an age when control over energy shapes global politics and the fate of the world, why wouldn't Canadians be happy to leave our energy in the hands of Trump's Washington and Big Oil? Comments We welcome your comments! rabble.ca embraces a pro-human rights, pro-feminist, anti-racist, queer-positive, anti-imperialist and pro-labour stance, and encourages discussions which develop progressive thought. Our full comment policy can be found here. Learn more about Disqus on rabble.ca and your privacy here. Please keep in mind: Do Tell the truth and avoid rumours. Add context and background. Report typos and logical fallacies. Be respectful. Respect copyright - link to articles. Stay focused. Bring in-depth commentary to our discussion forum, babble. Don't Use oppressive/offensive language. Libel or defame. Bully or troll. Post spam. Engage trolls. Flag suspect activity instead.
Comments
Do
Don't