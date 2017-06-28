Writers of colour get their own imprint courtesy of Vivek Shraya and Arsenal

June 28, 2017Vivek Shraya and Arsenal Pulp Press launch imprint for young writers of colourArtist and writer Vivek Shraya is partnering with Arsenal Pulp Press to offer a deep mentorship and publication to a writer of Indigenous background or a person of colour who is living in Canada. Comments We welcome your comments! rabble.ca embraces a pro-human rights, pro-feminist, anti-racist, queer-positive, anti-imperialist and pro-labour stance, and encourages discussions which develop progressive thought. Our full comment policy can be found here. Learn more about Disqus on rabble.ca and your privacy here. Please keep in mind: Do Tell the truth and avoid rumours. Add context and background. Report typos and logical fallacies. Be respectful. Respect copyright - link to articles. Stay focused. Bring in-depth commentary to our discussion forum, babble. Don't Use oppressive/offensive language. Libel or defame. Bully or troll. Post spam. Engage trolls. Flag suspect activity instead.
