Remembering labour leader Joan Gower Gillatt

August 24, 2017'Combination of drill sergeant and den mother': First woman president of BCGEU dies at 93The Canadian labour movement lost a formidable champion of women's rights this month with the passing of Joan Gower Gillatt, the first woman president of what is now the BCGEU.
