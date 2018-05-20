Video shows how Venezuela's election process is among the most secure in the world

May 20, 2018
Photo: Humberto Da Silva
Voting begins in Venezuela's presidential election
rabble.ca's correspondent Humberto Da Silva reports as citizens cast their ballots on Sunday, May 20.
2018 Venezuela election
Venezuela Election 2018 Live

