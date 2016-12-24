A year of rabble: 2016 edition

Well, we've almost made it to the end of 2016. And boy, was it one for the record books. At rabble.ca, we followed the events from a turbulent year and covered the issues that matter to progressives. We brought you stories about pipeline resistance by land protectors, immigration and refugee protests, climate change activism, labour actions --- and the shake-up of democracy in the U.S. following the election of Donald Trump. We dived into electoral reform, probed the minimum wage in Canada and started a growing tally of Justin Trudeau's broken election promises.

There was a lot about 2016 that made it a difficult year. But there were also many things worth celebrating. We've rounded up some of the best in our year-end poll. Go and cast your vote for your favourite progressive victory of 2016 right now. Then come back here and read the best of our coverage from rabble in 2016, to get inspiration for fighting back in 2017 -- starting with a look back at some of the biggest victories from last year.

Happy holidays and here's to a year of progressive change in 2017!

Six reasons 2016 wasn't just a giant dumpster fire

Yes, 2016 sucked. But maybe not all of it.

A fierce holiday giving guide to build a better future

A Canadian activist guide to fight for food, shelter, the environment and peace this holiday.

Capturing this turbulent year: 16 stories of 2016

Read rabble.ca's top picks for 2016 that encapsulate the year.

The year that was in rabble columns

Our columnists brought their collective wisdom to 2016. Here's what they had to say.

The year in your ear

Some highlights from the rabble podcast network in 2016.

News from Parliament Hill

Our Parliamentary reporter covered politics in 2016 for the rest of us.

14 times we were right when everyone else was wrong in 2016

Here are 14 times this year we got to say "I told you so."

The year in technology: Change is good-ish

A lot shifted in 2016 -- our perception of who we are, what we share, how smart we want our devices to be, and what truth and news really are.

Photo: Lukas Beier Video Photo & Design/flickr