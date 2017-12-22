Sounds of hope from rabble podcasts in 2017

Are things getting better yet?

Last December, we were looking ahead to the year to come with some fear and trepidation. We were still in shock after Donald Trump's win in the U.S. What were we in for?

Well, now we know. To say it's been a challenging year is the understatement of the still-new century. But, a lot of people rose to the challenge. And though it looks like Peace on Earth is a concept which seems more elusive than ever, there are lots of people out there working to reverse the damage that has been done over many years of globalization, corporate control, and the actions of demagogues who use "democracy" as a synonym for "capitalism."

For your holiday listening, some wise words from people who believe that all is not lost. The struggle continues, and is far from over.

1. The sound of resistance: Three women's marches (January 26, rabble radio). Voices from a trio of women's marches on January 21, 2017, starting in Washington, and then moving up to Vancouver and Toronto.

2. Re-evaluating Sanctuary Cities (February 28, rabble radio). Sanctuary Cities are under fire from the Trump administration and have been controversial in Canada too. Sophia Reuss and Braden Alexander talk to Jaggi Singh and Nigel Bariffe about the effectiveness of Sanctuary City motions and how they can be fixed.

3. Surviving the gig economy -- three women's experiences (April 6, rabble radio). The gig economy is a fact of life whether we like it or not. We hear three women's perspectives - what works, what doesn't and some ideas for change.

4. Universal basic income: Yea or nay? (Apr 20, Needs No Introduction). Will a guaranteed basic income release people from the poverty trap or keep them in it? A spirited debate exploring the issues from both sides and all points between.

5. Bold ideas for health-care reform (May 18, rabble book lounge). Dr. Danielle Martin talks about her book, Better Now: Six Big Ideas to Improve Health Care for All, at Progress Summit 2017.

6. The World is Not a Machine: Redefining Power Structures (June 15, Needs No Introduction). A talk by eco-feminist, scholar and author about undoing the power structures which are destroying our world. From the 5th Annual Tommy Douglas Institute on May 31, 2017.

7. Who am I? Bridging identities for people of both settler and Indigenous heritage (August 2, rabble radio). The issue of identity can be difficult for people of mixed Indigenous and settler heritage. With Braden Alexander, Heather Majaury, Myrriah Gomez-Majaury about integrating those two solitudes.

8. Continuing the fight for the Dreamers (October 16, rabble radio). A conversation with Christopher Torres, former National Organizer for United We Dream, the campaign that pushed Barack Obama to introduce the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

9. Reporting Democracy, Resistance and Hope: Amy Goodman of Democracy Now (October 5, Needs No Introduction). One of the high points of rabble's year was the appearance of Amy Goodman, host of Democracy Now, speaking at a special rabble.ca event on October 1 in Toronto.

And, to make it an even dozen, listen to the year-end rabble radio for excerpts of three other rabble podcast bests:

Chris Hedges: Writing as resistance

Angela Davis: Disruption is power

Gerry Caplan: Hope and despair in a mixed up world

Wishing all of you a peaceful 2018 and a year of collectively finding solutions to the challenges we're facing.

Victoria Fenner is the executive producer of the rabble podcast network.

