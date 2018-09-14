Hot Pink Paper turns gender lens on Vancouver municipal politics

Tania Ehret
September 14, 2018
rabble news
Elections
Feminism
Politics in Canada
Members of Women Transforming Cities at Hot Pink Paper launch. Photo: Tania Ehret

As municipal parties and independents gear up for the 2018 Vancouver municipal election on October 20, local women's organization Women Transforming Cities launched their Hot Pink Paper on September 11.

The Hot Pink Paper, first introduced during the 2014 Vancouver election campaign, seeks to encourage municipal candidates to commit to women-friendly policies, and ensuring all platform issues to reflect a women-friendly and intersectional lens. The Hot Pink Paper was prepared by Women Transforming Cities, together with self-identified women and girls, and community allies.

Candidates have an option to opt in by filling out the commitment form. Members of the public can view the Hot Pink Paper online and better acquaint themselves with how issues of housing, health care, child care, the environment -- and many more -- impact self-identified women specifically, with special attention to Indigenous and immigrant women, and all women facing marginalization.

Despite the grey drizzle that morning, the 2018 Hot Pink Paper launch attracted the likes of candidates from COPE Vancouver, Vision Vancouver, One City, The Green Party, Coalition Vancouver, as well as independent mayoral candidate Shauna Sylvester. Members of Women Transforming Cities, including longtime activist and former city councillor, Ellen Woodsworth, took turns speaking on issues of the environment, immigrant women, youth, and Indigenous women and girls.

Community organizations were also present to support the launch and speak on the context of the paper. Samantha Kearney from Battered Women's Support Services, and Caithlin Scarpelli from Atira Women's Resource Society, addressed the issue of violence against women, and Viveca Ellis from the Single Mother's Alliance and their All on Board initiative, spoke about accessible transportation for women and girls.

As the countdown continues to election day, the Hot Pink Paper and its recommendations for a gendered intersectional approach in all civic issues will continue to see light at candidate meetings and mayoral events, helping to set the landscape for civic policy for the municipal campaign.

For more information on the 2018 Hot Pink Paper, see here.

Want to help rabble cover the Vancouver municipal election? Reach out to us at editor@rabble.ca.

Photo credit: Tania Ehret

Help make rabble sustainable. Please consider supporting our work with a monthly donation. Support rabble.ca today for as little as $1 per month!

Further Reading
Women transforming cities: Vancouver conference highlights critical voices
Elected officials, unions, urban planners, academics and advocacy groups are coming together for the inaugural Engaging Women, Transforming Cities national conference on May 30.
Women take action for institutional change in Vancouver city elections
The Vancouver election is on November 15. Who's to say whether anything real will happen once the elections are over and done with? That's where the Hot Pink Paper Campaign comes in!
Putting a gender lens on municipal issues
City councils need to consider the particularities of women's lives, according to Ellen Woodsworth of Women Transforming Cities. Housing, transit, emergency preparedness all need a gender lens.
Women's issues
City of Vancouver
2018 vancouver election

Thank you for reading this story...

More people are reading rabble.ca than ever and unlike many news organizations, we have never put up a paywall – at rabble we’ve always believed in making our reporting and analysis free to all. But media isn’t free to produce. rabble’s total budget is likely less than what big corporate media spend on photocopying (we kid you not!) and we do not have any major foundation, sponsor or angel investor. Our only supporters are people and organizations -- like you. This is why we need your help.

If everyone who visits rabble and likes it chipped in a couple of dollars per month, our future would be much more secure and we could do much more: like the things our readers tell us they want to see more of: more staff reporters and more work to complete the upgrade of our website.

We’re asking if you could make a donation, right now, to set rabble on solid footing.

Make a donation.Become a monthly supporter.

Comments

We welcome your comments! rabble.ca embraces a pro-human rights, pro-feminist, anti-racist, queer-positive, anti-imperialist and pro-labour stance, and encourages discussions which develop progressive thought. Our full comment policy can be found here. Learn more about Disqus on rabble.ca and your privacy here. Please keep in mind:

Do

  • Tell the truth and avoid rumours.
  • Add context and background.
  • Report typos and logical fallacies.
  • Be respectful.
  • Respect copyright - link to articles.
  • Stay focused. Bring in-depth commentary to our discussion forum, babble.

Don't

  • Use oppressive/offensive language.
  • Libel or defame.
  • Bully or troll.
  • Post spam.
  • Engage trolls. Flag suspect activity instead.