Federal unions speak out against P3; new pilot for care workers offers respite; and Manitoba nurses protest health-care changes

PSAC decries $2.6 billion public-private partnership for heating and cooling federal buildings

Environment Minister Catherine McKenna has been enthusiastic about a contract with a private consortium to upgrade heating and cooling infrastructure in federal buildings. But PSAC and other public sector unions say that such partnerships do not provide value for taxpayer funds, the Hill Times reports.

Trudeau government announces new pilots for care workers

New pilot programs for domestic care workers will grant open work permits to them and their immediate family members, the Toronto Star reports. Care workers have long demanded open work permits that would allow them to escape abuse by exploitative employers.

New security rules making it tougher to find seasonal farm workers

The CBC reports that businesses accustomed to using temporary foreign farm workers are finding it tough due to new government rules requiring biometric data. The articles quotes an employer saying that Canadian residents are not willing to work for minimum wage.

Father's Day gathering for temporary foreign workers highlights isolation and working conditions

About 200 temporary foreign workers celebrated Father's Day in Langley, B.C., the CBC reports. Foreign workers have to navigate tough challenges including separation from families, low wages and unpaid overtime.

Health-care changes creating toxic work environment, say nurses

Rushing patients through the system, competing with colleagues for shifts and longer working hours are burdening nurses in Manitoba's health care system, the CBC reports.

Nurses and their unions have been protesting changes introduced by the Conservative government, including a massive dwindling of bargaining units from 183 to less than 50.

96 per cent nursing home vote to strike symbolically against nursing home employer

Conditions in Ontario's nursing homes have worsened to the point where 96 per cent of employees across 10 facilities would opt to strike if they legally could, based on a vote organized by Unifor.

Last week, Rankandfile.ca published an investigative series highlighting how nursing homes have been adversely impacted by privatization and corporatization, resulting in residents and staff facing exceptional levels of violence.

Ford's cuts to impact project that helps tackle workplace abuse

The Toronto Star reports that the Ford government's cuts will negatively impact a pilot program tackling workplace abuse that has resulted in workers recovering over half a million dollars of unpaid wages.

Legal Aid Saskatchewan and CUPE at impasse

Legal Aid Saskatchewan employees have been without a contract since 2016, as their union and employer have been unable to negotiate an agreement. CUPE told the Saskatoon Star Phoenix that Legal Aid is bargaining in bad faith and using stalling tactics.

Zaid Noorsumar is rabble's labour beat reporter for 2019, and is a journalist who has previously contributed to CBC, The Canadian Press, the Toronto Star and Rankandfile.ca. To contact Zaid with story leads, email zaid[at]rabble.ca.

Photo: PSAC/Facebook