GM workers sent home; hotel workers walk out; and SaskTel workers give strike notice

Nemak workers represented by Unifor go back to work

About 300 workers at the Nemak plant in Windsor returned to work after both sides agreed to opening negotiations, according to the CBC. The workers went on a wildcat strike in response to the automotive manufacturer announcing its decision to close the plant in 2020, two years before the expiration of its collective agreement with Unifor.

Convert GM Oshawa into a publicly owned facility for electric vehicles: workers

As General Motors plans to virtually exit Oshawa in favour of outsourcing production overseas, employees at the plant are advocating a bold proposal: a government-takeover of the plant to produce electric vehicles and save over 13,000 jobs.

Jennifer Wells, writing in the Toronto Star, analyzes the proposal while making a strong case for the federal government to take leadership. But does any political leader have the courage to favour nationalization?

GM Oshawa workers sent home due to U.S. strike

As 48,000 General Motors employees strike across the U.S., production at the inter-connected Oshawa facility has come to a halt, resulting in temporary layoffs for the workers, the Financial Post reports.

GE Peterborough lambasted for failing to disclose asbestos risks

A joint investigation by CBC and the Toronto Star reveals that for the past 15 years, General Electric has been discreetly paying former workers to remove asbestos from their homes in Peterborough. The company had been selling scrap asbestos -- a toxic substance -- to its employees to insulate their homes from the 1940s to 1970s.

The most troubling part of this revelation is the company's refusal to publicly announce its cleanup campaign. So far the company has paid to remove asbestos from 24 homes, but a local city councillor estimates hundreds of others could be affected.

Hotel workers in Vancouver go on walkout as negotiations stall

Workers at three upscale Vancouver hotels have commenced job action after a year of unproductive negotiations. The CBC reports that the workers are seeking safe and stable work. Unsafe working conditions include high rates of sexual harassment by customers.

Unifor serves strike notice to SaskTel

Almost 3,000 Unifor members employed by SaskTel could be on strike by the end of the month after unsatisfactory bargaining talks. The Crown corporation is demanding a two-year wage freeze as mandated by the Scott Moe regime, which Unifor termed "insulting."

55,000 Ontario education workers vote to strike in Ontario

CUPE members voted overwhelmingly to strike in response to education cuts by the Ford government. The Conservative government has drastically increased class sizes, laid off teachers and thrown students in disarray as many can't access courses needed to graduate.

Education sector unions including OSSTF and ETFO have been decrying the Ford administration's assault on public education, as they gear up to fight back.

Read more: rabble's interview with OSSTF president Henry Bischof

Image: Unifor​