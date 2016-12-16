How the labour movement fared in 2016

Show Notes:

Labour updates of workers' struggles from the Asia-Pacific region.

Overview of the year and discussion of the wins, the highlights, the losses and the battles that the labour movement has had in 2016.

Asia Pacific Currents will be going on a summer break for 6 weeks.

The first programme of 2017 will be on Saturday the 4th of February 2017.

The APC radio group would like to wish to all our listeners a safe and happy end of 2016.

