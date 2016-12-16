Home
Asia Pacific Currents

Asia Pacific Currents

How the labour movement fared in 2016

By Piergiorgio Moro Jiselle Hanna
| December 16, 2016

Podcast




Length: 0:29:02 minutes (13.3 MB)
Format: 44.1kHz, 64Kbps

Show Notes:

How the labour movement fared in 2016

Labour updates of workers' struggles from the Asia-Pacific region.

Overview of the year and discussion of the wins, the highlights, the losses and the battles that the labour movement has had in 2016.

Asia Pacific Currents will be going on a summer break for 6 weeks.

The first programme of 2017 will be on Saturday the 4th of February 2017.

The APC radio group would like to wish to all our listeners a safe and happy end of 2016.

Asia Pacific Currents is a program of Australia Asia Worker Links

Asia Pacific Currents is produced at the studios of 3CR Radio in Melbourne, Australia.

Like this podcast? rabble is reader-supported journalism.

Tags:
labour workers Asia 2016 struggles

Comments

We welcome your comments! rabble.ca embraces a pro-human rights, pro-feminist, anti-racist, queer-positive, anti-imperialist and pro-labour stance, and encourages discussions which develop progressive thought. Our full comment policy can be found here. Learn more about Disqus on rabble.ca and your privacy here. Please keep in mind:

Do

  • Tell the truth and avoid rumours.
  • Add context and background.
  • Report typos and logical fallacies.
  • Be respectful.
  • Respect copyright - link to articles.
  • Stay focused. Bring in-depth commentary to our discussion forum, babble.

Don't

  • Use oppressive/offensive language.
  • Libel or defame.
  • Bully or troll.
  • Post spam.
  • Engage trolls. Flag suspect activity instead.