Health and safety still an issue for Bangladeshi garment workers

The garment sector in Bangladesh competes in the world via a brutal "race to the bottom" where wages and OHS are depressed as much as possible.

In conjunction with the widespread repression of labour activists and trade unionists, many workers are killed at work in cases of industrial homicides.

Saydia Gulrukh, labour rights activists and researcher from Bangladesh, talks about the latest fatal boiler explosion in a garment factory and discusses some of the improvements that have happened since the Rana Plaza disaster of 2013.

Asia Pacific Currents provides updates of labour struggles and campaigns from the Asia Pacific region. It is produced by Australia Asia Worker Links, in the studio of 3CR Radio in Melbourne, Australia

Image: Garment workers marching for their rights and against the Race to the Bottom. Credit: Derek Blackadder/flickr

