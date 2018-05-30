The rabble podcast network offers an alternative take on politics, entertainment, society, stories, community and life in general. All opinions belong to the podcaster; however, podcasters are expected to adhere to our guidelines. We welcome new podcasters -- contact us for details.

The struggles of Aboriginal workers in Australia

Piergiorgio Moro
Jiselle Hanna
May 30, 2018
Asia Pacific Currents
Indigenous Rights
Labour
World
Mural depicting Aboriginal people in chains Image: Wikimedia Commons

May 26 each year in Australia is known as National Sorry Day. The day is to acknowledge and recognize members of the Stolen Generations. It has been marked since 1997, the day the recommendation from the Bringing Them Home report was tabled in the Australian federal parliament highlighting the decades of mistreatment of Aboriginal families by the state and its institutions.

To talk about what this day means, its significance to Aboriginal people, and the current struggles by Aboriginal workers in Australia, we talked to Kara Keys, the Australian Confederation of Trade Unions Indigenous Officer.

Asia Pacific Currents provides updates of labour struggles and campaigns from the Asia Pacific region. It is produced by Australia Asia Worker Links, in the studio of 3CR Radio in Melbourne, Australia

Image: Mural depicting Aboriginal people in chains/Wikimedia Commons

Like this podcast? rabble is reader/listener supported journalism.

Australia
Indigenous
aboriginal
Asia
labour
workers

Thank you for reading this story...

More people are reading rabble.ca than ever and unlike many news organizations, we have never put up a paywall – at rabble we’ve always believed in making our reporting and analysis free to all. But media isn’t free to produce. rabble’s total budget is likely less than what big corporate media spend on photocopying (we kid you not!) and we do not have any major foundation, sponsor or angel investor. Our only supporters are people and organizations -- like you. This is why we need your help.

If everyone who visits rabble and likes it chipped in a couple of dollars per month, our future would be much more secure and we could do much more: like the things our readers tell us they want to see more of: more staff reporters and more work to complete the upgrade of our website.

We’re asking if you could make a donation, right now, to set rabble on solid footing in 2017.

Make a donation.Become a monthly supporter.

Comments

We welcome your comments! rabble.ca embraces a pro-human rights, pro-feminist, anti-racist, queer-positive, anti-imperialist and pro-labour stance, and encourages discussions which develop progressive thought. Our full comment policy can be found here. Learn more about Disqus on rabble.ca and your privacy here. Please keep in mind:

Do

  • Tell the truth and avoid rumours.
  • Add context and background.
  • Report typos and logical fallacies.
  • Be respectful.
  • Respect copyright - link to articles.
  • Stay focused. Bring in-depth commentary to our discussion forum, babble.

Don't

  • Use oppressive/offensive language.
  • Libel or defame.
  • Bully or troll.
  • Post spam.
  • Engage trolls. Flag suspect activity instead.