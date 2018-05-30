The struggles of Aboriginal workers in Australia

May 26 each year in Australia is known as National Sorry Day. The day is to acknowledge and recognize members of the Stolen Generations. It has been marked since 1997, the day the recommendation from the Bringing Them Home report was tabled in the Australian federal parliament highlighting the decades of mistreatment of Aboriginal families by the state and its institutions.
To talk about what this day means, its significance to Aboriginal people, and the current struggles by Aboriginal workers in Australia, we talked to Kara Keys, the Australian Confederation of Trade Unions Indigenous Officer.
Asia Pacific Currents provides updates of labour struggles and campaigns from the Asia Pacific region. It is produced by Australia Asia Worker Links, in the studio of 3CR Radio in Melbourne, Australia
Image: Mural depicting Aboriginal people in chains/Wikimedia Commons
