Understanding the Malaysian election results: Part two

The elections two weeks ago in Malaysia saw the Barisan Nasional lose power after 61 years. One of the more surprising facets was the comeback of the 92-year-old former prime minister, Mohamad Mahathir, who had come out in retirement to lead the opposition.

During his reign as prime minister, between 1981 and 2004, Mahathir routinely cracked down on labour and human rights activists via the draconian Internal Security Act (ISA) as well as running a government based on economic and political patronage.

For the second part on our analysis on what these election results mean, we talk to Sonia Randhawa, a longtime human rights activist and co-organizer of the Bersih (the coalition for clean and fair elections) movement.

Asia Pacific Currents provides updates of labour struggles and campaigns from the Asia Pacific region. It is produced by Australia Asia Worker Links, in the studio of 3CR Radio in Melbourne, Australia

Image: Opposition election rally/Wikimedia Commons

