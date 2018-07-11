NAIDOC Week celebrates Aboriginal peoples and marks their struggles

NAIDOC Week celebrations are held across Australia each July to celebrate the history, culture and achievements of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples.
While this week's activities are a celebration, the past and current struggles faced by the Indigenous people of Australia are not forgotten.
This week we replay an interview by Lalitha Chelliah from Friday Breakfast show with Gunnai-Kurnai Gunditjmara woman and Greens MP Lidia Thorpe on the current fight to save close to 300 trees sacred to the Djap Wurrung peoples in Western Victoria under threat from a planned Highway upgrade project
Asia Pacific Currents provides updates of labour struggles and campaigns from the Asia Pacific region. It is produced by Australia Asia Worker Links, in the studio of 3CR Radio in Melbourne, Australia.
Image: NAIDOC Week banner
