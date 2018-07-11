The rabble podcast network offers an alternative take on politics, entertainment, society, stories, community and life in general. All opinions belong to the podcaster; however, podcasters are expected to adhere to our guidelines. We welcome new podcasters -- contact us for details.

NAIDOC Week celebrates Aboriginal peoples and marks their struggles

Piergiorgio Moro
Jiselle Hanna
July 11, 2018
Asia Pacific Currents
Indigenous Rights
NAIDOC Week banner

NAIDOC Week celebrations are held across Australia each July to celebrate the history, culture and achievements of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples.

While this week's activities are a celebration, the past and current struggles faced by the Indigenous people of Australia are not forgotten.

This week we replay an interview by Lalitha Chelliah from Friday Breakfast show with Gunnai-Kurnai Gunditjmara woman and Greens MP Lidia Thorpe on the current fight to save close to 300 trees sacred to the Djap Wurrung peoples in Western Victoria under threat from a planned Highway upgrade project

Asia Pacific Currents provides updates of labour struggles and campaigns from the Asia Pacific region. It is produced by Australia Asia Worker Links, in the studio of 3CR Radio in Melbourne, Australia.

Image: NAIDOC Week banner

Like this podcast? rabble is reader/listener supported journalism.

NAIDOC
struggle
culture
Australia
aborigines

