Massive protests shake up politics in Hong Kong

Hong Kong is a special administrative region of China with its own set of laws and regulations separate from most of mainland China. Hong Kong is in a transition period following the withdrawal of the U.K. as its colonial power in 1997.

Since then, the city state has seen spikes in political activities and protests when major changes to its laws have been proposed. In the last few months, the Hong Kong government, headed by Chief Executive Carrie Lam, proposed to introduce a new law that would allow people to be extradited to mainland China.

APC talked to Carol Ng, the Women's Officer of the Confederation of Hong Kong Trade Unions, earlier in the week as to the reasons why this proposed law saw demonstrations of up to two million people flood the streets of Hong Kong.

Image: Demonstration against proposed extradition bill, Hong Kong, June 2019. Credit: etan liam/Flickr