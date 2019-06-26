Massive protests shake up politics in Hong Kong

Piergiorgio Moro
Jiselle Hanna
June 26, 2019
Asia Pacific Currents
Political Action
World
Demonstration against proposed extradition bill, Hong Kong, June 2019. Image: etan liam/Flickr

Hong Kong is a special administrative region of China with its own set of laws and regulations separate from most of mainland China. Hong Kong is in a transition period following the withdrawal of the U.K. as its colonial power in 1997.

Since then, the city state has seen spikes in political activities and protests when major changes to its laws have been proposed. In the last few months, the Hong Kong government, headed by Chief Executive Carrie Lam, proposed to introduce a new law that would allow people to be extradited to mainland China.

APC talked to Carol Ng, the Women's Officer of the Confederation of Hong Kong Trade Unions, earlier in the week as to the reasons why this proposed law saw demonstrations of up to two million people flood the streets of Hong Kong.

Asia Pacific Currents provides updates of labour struggles and campaigns from the Asia Pacific region. It is produced by Australia Asia Worker Links, in the studio of 3CR Radio in Melbourne, Australia.

Image: Demonstration against proposed extradition bill, Hong Kong, June 2019. Credit: etan liam/Flickr

 

Hong Kong
China
extradition
Protests

