Massive protests shake up politics in Hong Kong

Hong Kong is a special administrative region of China with its own set of laws and regulations separate from most of mainland China. Hong Kong is in a transition period following the withdrawal of the U.K. as its colonial power in 1997.
Since then, the city state has seen spikes in political activities and protests when major changes to its laws have been proposed. In the last few months, the Hong Kong government, headed by Chief Executive Carrie Lam, proposed to introduce a new law that would allow people to be extradited to mainland China.
APC talked to Carol Ng, the Women's Officer of the Confederation of Hong Kong Trade Unions, earlier in the week as to the reasons why this proposed law saw demonstrations of up to two million people flood the streets of Hong Kong.
Asia Pacific Currents provides updates of labour struggles and campaigns from the Asia Pacific region. It is produced by Australia Asia Worker Links, in the studio of 3CR Radio in Melbourne, Australia.
Image: Demonstration against proposed extradition bill, Hong Kong, June 2019. Credit: etan liam/Flickr
Thank you for reading this story…
More people are reading rabble.ca than ever and unlike many news organizations, we have never put up a paywall – at rabble we’ve always believed in making our reporting and analysis free to all, while striving to make it sustainable as well. Media isn’t free to produce. rabble’s total budget is likely less than what big corporate media spend on photocopying (we kid you not!) and we do not have any major foundation, sponsor or angel investor. Our main supporters are people and organizations -- like you. This is why we need your help. You are what keep us sustainable.
rabble.ca has staked its existence on you. We live or die on community support -- your support! We get hundreds of thousands of visitors and we believe in them. We believe in you. We believe people will put in what they can for the greater good. We call that sustainable.
So what is the easy answer for us? Depend on a community of visitors who care passionately about media that amplifies the voices of people struggling for change and justice. It really is that simple. When the people who visit rabble care enough to contribute a bit then it works for everyone.
And so we’re asking you if you could make a donation, right now, to help us carry forward on our mission. Make a donation today.
Comments
Do
Don't