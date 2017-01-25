Home
face2face

face2face

Julian Baggini on 'The Edge of Reason,' radical skepticism and a post-truth society

By Face2Face
| January 25, 2017

Podcast




Length: 0:41:44 minutes (28.66 MB)
Format: 44.1kHz, 96Kbps

Show Notes:

Julian Baggini on The Edge of Reason, Radical Skepticism & a Post truth Society

Julian and Face2Face host David Peck talk about his new book The Edge of Reason, radical scepticism, a post-truth society, and why science doesn't have a monopoly on truth.

Biography

Julian Baggini is a British philosopher, and the author of several books about philosophy written for a general audience. He is co-founder of The Philosophers' Magazine.

Baggini was awarded a PhD in 1996 from University College London for a thesis on the philosophy of personal identity.

A few other publications:

What's It All About: Philosophy and the Meaning of Life

Freedom Regained: The Possibility of Free Will

The Ego Trick: What Does It Mean To Be You?

Should You Judge This Book by Its Cover? 

For more information about my podcasting, writing and public speaking please visit my site here.

With thanks to producer Josh Snethlage and Mixed Media Sound.

Like this podcast? rabble is reader/listener supported journalism.

Tags:
philosophy Science skepticism post-truth

Comments

We welcome your comments! rabble.ca embraces a pro-human rights, pro-feminist, anti-racist, queer-positive, anti-imperialist and pro-labour stance, and encourages discussions which develop progressive thought. Our full comment policy can be found here. Learn more about Disqus on rabble.ca and your privacy here. Please keep in mind:

Do

  • Tell the truth and avoid rumours.
  • Add context and background.
  • Report typos and logical fallacies.
  • Be respectful.
  • Respect copyright - link to articles.
  • Stay focused. Bring in-depth commentary to our discussion forum, babble.

Don't

  • Use oppressive/offensive language.
  • Libel or defame.
  • Bully or troll.
  • Post spam.
  • Engage trolls. Flag suspect activity instead.