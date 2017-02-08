Adam Sneyd on 'Cotton,' globalization, commodities and clothing poverty

Adam and Face2Face host David Peck talk about his new book Cotton, its empire, commodities and politics, "clothing poverty" and anti-globalization and why we need to be concerned about how the world works.

Biography

Adam Sneyd conducts research on the political economy of commodities and development. He is particularly interested in learning more about the dynamic politics of commodities across Africa south of the Sahara. His research aims to better understand the new challenges that various commodity dependent African countries face in the areas of sustainability and development.

Adam is currently studying the "commodity politics" associated with corporate "responsibility" in Cameroon.

He has written two solely authored academic books on the politics of cotton. The first -- Governing Cotton -- focused on the challenges associated with cotton and poverty reduction across Sub-Saharan Africa. The second -- Cotton, focuses on the global politics of this important commodity. His academic articles have been published in journals including Third World Quarterly, Development and Change, and the Journal of Contemporary African Studies.

Adam has contributed analyses linked to his research program to the Financial Times magazine This is Africa, and to Think Africa Press and African Arguments.

He has moderated a high-level panel at the World Trade Organization (WTO) on cotton in Africa, and is a member of the Academic and Scientific Advisory Council of the African Institute for Mathematical Sciences (AIMS).

