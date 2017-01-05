Home
gooderGoods

gooderGoods

Full disclosure buying

By Kelly Okamura
| January 5, 2017

Podcast




Artist: Kelly Okamura
Title: Full Disclosure
Length: 0:12:31 minutes (28.67 MB)
Format: 44.1kHz, 320Kbps

Show Notes:

Shine billboard

Kelly Okamura goes on a final shop at Honest Ed’s. She passes on bargains and owns up to buying an artificial tree.

She invites listeners to share their most memorable bargain buy from Honest Ed's to start a new conversation about shopping for bargains, and sends new year's wishes to all who buy stuff.

Like this podcast? rabble is reader-supported journalism.

Image: M. Hansen 

Tags:
Honest Ed's bargain shopping New Year's wishes

Comments

We welcome your comments! rabble.ca embraces a pro-human rights, pro-feminist, anti-racist, queer-positive, anti-imperialist and pro-labour stance, and encourages discussions which develop progressive thought. Our full comment policy can be found here. Learn more about Disqus on rabble.ca and your privacy here. Please keep in mind:

Do

  • Tell the truth and avoid rumours.
  • Add context and background.
  • Report typos and logical fallacies.
  • Be respectful.
  • Respect copyright - link to articles.
  • Stay focused. Bring in-depth commentary to our discussion forum, babble.

Don't

  • Use oppressive/offensive language.
  • Libel or defame.
  • Bully or troll.
  • Post spam.
  • Engage trolls. Flag suspect activity instead.