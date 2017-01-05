Full disclosure buying| January 5, 2017
Podcast
- Full Disclosure Buying. Artist: Kelly Okamura 2017
Show Notes:
Kelly Okamura goes on a final shop at Honest Ed’s. She passes on bargains and owns up to buying an artificial tree.
She invites listeners to share their most memorable bargain buy from Honest Ed's to start a new conversation about shopping for bargains, and sends new year's wishes to all who buy stuff.
Image: M. Hansen
