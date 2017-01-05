Full disclosure buying

Artist: Kelly Okamura Title: Full Disclosure Length: 0:12:31 minutes (28.67 MB) Format: 44.1kHz, 320Kbps

Kelly Okamura goes on a final shop at Honest Ed’s. She passes on bargains and owns up to buying an artificial tree.

She invites listeners to share their most memorable bargain buy from Honest Ed's to start a new conversation about shopping for bargains, and sends new year's wishes to all who buy stuff.

Like this podcast? rabble is reader-supported journalism.

Image: M. Hansen

