Wearing Pink

By Kelly Okamura
| January 24, 2017

Podcast




Artist: Kelly Okamura
Title: Wearing Pink
Length: 0:12:05 minutes (27.68 MB)
Format: 44.1kHz, 320Kbps

Show Notes:

Pink sweatshirt

Celebrating the Women’s march, and fashion choices that will continue to send a visible message that feminism matters. 

Kelly dons hot pink ski pants to go downtown to the Toronto Offsite Design Symposium and the Made By Feminist market to show support for the feminist cause in her own fashion.

And she encourages others to don a pussycat hat, offering easy instructions to keep your head warm and wear your headwear with pride – even after the snow melts.

Click here for the PussyHat Project

 

fashion pink #feminism #pussycatproject apparel workers Nathalie-Roze & Co.#TODO17 #Madeby #TorontoFAC

