Wearing Pink

Podcast



play

pause

stop

min volume

max volume gGoods podcast-Wearing Pink, Kelly Okamura 2017

Artist: Kelly Okamura Title: Wearing Pink Length: 0:12:05 minutes (27.68 MB) Format: 44.1kHz, 320Kbps

Show Notes:

Celebrating the Women’s march, and fashion choices that will continue to send a visible message that feminism matters.

Kelly dons hot pink ski pants to go downtown to the Toronto Offsite Design Symposium and the Made By Feminist market to show support for the feminist cause in her own fashion.

And she encourages others to don a pussycat hat, offering easy instructions to keep your head warm and wear your headwear with pride – even after the snow melts.

Click here for the PussyHat Project

Like this article? rabble is reader/listener supported journalism. Chip in to keep stories like these coming.