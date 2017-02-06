Home
Dress like a woman in a Red Chick Year

By Kelly Okamura
| February 6, 2017

Podcast




Artist: Kelly Okamura
Title: #dresslikeawoman
Length: 0:12:08 minutes (27.8 MB)
Format: 44.1kHz, 320Kbps

Show Notes:

This episode is dedicated to the memory of Mary Tyler Moore

In this first episode of the Red Fire Chicken lunar year, Kelly Okamura reacts to the news reported by Axios that the female White House staff dress code is ‘Dress like women’.* 

She shared her findings from the days after the news broke, and offers advice on dressing in the year ahead.

Check out the #dresslikeawoman for portraits of what women wear in the Chinese year 4714.

*Note on DJT – Kelly supports an online action to not refer to Donald Trump by name to not contribute to his online popularity.

This podcast is dedicated to the memory of Mary Tyler Moore, who's style and smile inspired generations of women.

Photo: https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Scenes_from_the_Mary_Tyler_Moore_Show_1977.JPG

Sound engineer: Mike Hansen

fashion Dress like a woman Chinese lunar year women's wear DJT actuallivingscientist dresslikeawoman

