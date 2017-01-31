International cooperation in the age of Trump| January 31, 2017
Podcast
- International Cooperation In The Age Of Trump
Show Notes:
Stefan starts the show this week with a recap on this week's Trumps (a.k.a. things Trump did) and how they will impact American politics and the world. The list is long... buckle up.
- Outgoing EPA chief reveals fears Trump administration will halt climate action
- Progressives launch 'Justice Democrats' to counter party's 'corporate' legislators
- American scientists trolling Trump with climate tweets in spite of government gag order
- EPA Freezes Grants, Tells Employees Not To Talk About It, Sources Say
- President Trump institutes media blackout at EPA
This week's interview is with Dr. Hugh Sealy, one of the lead negotiators for the small island states -- the countries that are most at risk from rising sea levels and catastrophic weather patterns caused by climate change. He just participated in negotiations at COP22 in Morocco in November 2016 and at the big COP21 conference in Paris in 2015, which led to the Paris agreement. In January 2008, Dr. Sealy was elected as a Member of the Executive Board of the Clean Development Mechanism under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change. Dr. Sealy is currently an Associate Professor in the Department of Public Health and Preventive Medicine in the School of Medicine at St. George's University in Grenada. In October 2008, Dr. Sealy was appointed as Energy and Sustainable Development Advisor to the Government of Grenada.
In the final section Daryn discusses the impacts of Trumpism at home in Canada. With Trump sucking all the air out of pretty much all discussions for the forceable future, the best we can do it keep up to date and plan accordingly. Trudeau will have the test of his career so far soon, how to protect Canadian interests without bowing before facism. The team discusses.
- Pipeline breach southeast of Regina leaks 200,000 litres of crude oil
- Alberta research shows fracking fluids cause 'significant' harm to fish
- PM to meet Trump in the 'next 30 days or so' to talk new NAFTA deal
- Canadian collateral will be "very low" in new U.S. trade talks, says Trump advisor
- How a misleading report undermines Canada's climate framework
Bonus Show:
We talk about the mainstream media's floundering to figure out how to deal with the degradation of truth in the Trump era, legitimate historical comparisons to the rise of Hitler in Nazi Germany and the Women's March on Washington. The clip used was from The Young Turks, an independent media broadcaster from the U.S. Find more on TYT here as well as a link to the full clip used below.
- This weeks 'Must Read' Get ready for the first shocks of Trump's Disaster Capitalism
- Dear media: The Trump White House has total contempt for you. Time to react accordingly.
- GOP Rep To Women: Less Marching, More Cooking (TYT Video)
Like this podcast? rabble is reader-supported journalism.
Comments
Do
Don't