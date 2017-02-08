Corporations: For better or worse| February 8, 2017
- Corporations: For Better or Worse
Show Notes:
Stefan starts the show sadly confirming a suspicion we've had since last year that the Prime Minister has no apparent intention to stand up for one of his most critical campaign promises: electoral reform. On the upside, Stefan also updates us on the rapid scale at which battery power storage which is critical to the renewable revolution is growing in 2017.
- Tesla's Battery Revolution Just Reached Critical Mass
- Elon Musk's Trump Outreach Is Angering 'The Resistance'
- Trudeau abandons electoral reform, breaking key campaign promise
- REPORT: Like most handsome guys, Trudeau turning out to be a bit of a lying dick
Daryn takes aim at a new court decision against Monsanto building in California, good news with a serious asterisks. Daryn also talks about a new breakthrough in flexible, printable solar cells that could help bring cheap renewable energy to 1.3 billion people, with of course...yet another asterisks.
- Court Rules Against Monsanto, Allows California To Put Cancer Warning On Roundup
- Paper-thin printed solar cells could provide power for 1.3 billion people
Sabina hosts the final section with a look at Trumps impact on American agriculture, subsidies and big agro. She also mentions an attempt by Canadian scientists to support their southern colleagues in these troubled times.
- Sonny Perdue vows to make American agriculture great again -- but for whom?
- Canadian scientists offer support to muzzled US counterparts
Bonus Show:
Sabina and Daryn talk about Trudeau's development of a very small backbone in response to Trump this past week, as well as answer a listener question regarding capitalism itself being "the problem."
